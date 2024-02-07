NEWS

Man, 35, arrested over pay-to-view abuse of mentally handicapped people

Man, 35, arrested over pay-to-view abuse of mentally handicapped people
File photo.

Greek police have arrested a man accused of systematically abusing mentally handicapped people on videos live-streamed for paying customers on social media.

A police statement said the 35-year-old suspect arrested in Athens on Tuesday faces charges of human trafficking and causing bodily harm to vulnerable people.

It said the abuse included “constant swearing, bodily harm and sexual acts, which spectators watching the live-streaming requested, and had paid for.”

Police said two people found in the suspect’s home, who had been allegedly subjected to live-streamed abuse early Tuesday, were placed in care.

A similar case was uncovered in western Athens in November. [AP]

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
A Greek island is without drinking water after pipeline damage that authorities blame on sabotage
NEWS

A Greek island is without drinking water after pipeline damage that authorities blame on sabotage

Man found in possession of arms stash remanded in custody
NEWS

Man found in possession of arms stash remanded in custody

MEP Kaili faces jail if she breaks media gag order, lawyer says
NEWS

MEP Kaili faces jail if she breaks media gag order, lawyer says

Prosecution for former regional governor over Tempe accident scene
NEWS

Prosecution for former regional governor over Tempe accident scene

Police make two arrests for child sexual abuse
NEWS

Police make two arrests for child sexual abuse

One person killed and 2 assailants shot dead during an attack on a Turkish courthouse
NEWS

One person killed and 2 assailants shot dead during an attack on a Turkish courthouse