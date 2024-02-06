NEWS

Police make two arrests for child sexual abuse

[InTime News]

Police have announced the arrest over the weekend of two men on separate charges of sexually abusing minors.

On Saturday, a 55-year-old Greek national was arrested on a warrant issued after an investigation found he had attempted to rape his daughters while her mother was not at home. The alleged offences occurred between 2014 and 2019, when his daughters were aged 9 and 12.

On Sunday, a 54-year-old Filipino national was arrested on a warrant issued last November after an investigation found that he committed sexual acts on the 15-year-old daughter of his partner while the partner was not at home over a six year period from 2016 to 2022.

Child Crime

