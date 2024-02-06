NEWS

Five wounded in shooting in front of Istanbul courthouse, shooters killed, says minister

Five wounded in shooting in front of Istanbul courthouse, shooters killed, says minister
[Reuters/File photo]

Five people, including three police officers, were wounded in a shooting in front of a courthouse in Istanbul on Tuesday, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said, adding the two shooters had been killed in the gun battle.

The two shooters – a woman and man – opened fire at a police checkpoint in front of the Caglayan courthouse around 0846 GMT, Yerlikaya said on social media platform X, without elaborating.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said prosecutors had launched an investigation into the attack. [Reuters]

Turkey Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Two Turks arrested for spying are released
NEWS

Two Turks arrested for spying are released

No evidence of espionage from drone footage taken by Turkish nationals
NEWS

No evidence of espionage from drone footage taken by Turkish nationals

Two Turkish nationals arrested for espionage
NEWS

Two Turkish nationals arrested for espionage

Teen reportedly jailed in Turkey for adding Hitler mustache to Erdogan poster
NEWS

Teen reportedly jailed in Turkey for adding Hitler mustache to Erdogan poster

Police detain man on Russian arrest warrant
NEWS

Police detain man on Russian arrest warrant

Cavusoglu confirms release of jailed Greek man to attend son’s funeral
NEWS

Cavusoglu confirms release of jailed Greek man to attend son’s funeral