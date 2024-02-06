NEWS

Man found in possession of arms stash remanded in custody

[Greek Police]

A 54-year-old from the northern city of Florina who was founded in possession of an extensive arsenal of military-grade firearms, ammunition and hand grenades last week has been remanded in custody pending trial.

He told an investigating magistrate that he denied all the charges against him and claimed that his hobby involved collecting old weapons from mountainous areas of Florina where battles took place during the civil war.

Authorities suspect that the firearms collection could be linked to gun trafficking, as many of the weapons are military grade. The results of a preliminary police investigation suggest that many of the weapons may have been smuggled from Albania and that the suspect was selling them.

