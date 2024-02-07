NEWS

Second underwater inspection planned in Aegina water pipeline damage investigation

Giannis Souliotis

A fresh inspection of the underwater water supply pipeline connecting the island of Aegina, near Athens, to the mainland is scheduled to be conducted in the coming days by the Underwater Missions Unit (MYA) of the Hellenic Coast Guard, Kathimerini has learned.

The objective will be to ascertain the precise cause of the damage to the pipeline that occurred in the early morning of January 24, resulting in the interruption of drinking water supply to the island which has a population of around 13,000.

Initial reports suggested that the damage to the 12-kilometer (7.5-mile) pipeline may have been caused by an explosive device.

However, sources informed Kathimerini that the inspection conducted on Saturday at a depth of 50 meters did not reveal clear signs of a blast that would directly indicate sabotage.

These sources further indicate that definitive conclusions can only be reached once the concrete protective coating is removed, revealing the body of the pipeline.

The second on-site inspection is expected to take place on Friday or Saturday.

Crime Infrastructure

