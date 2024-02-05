Woman charged with felony for video recording ex-husband

A 33-year-old woman was charged with a felony on Monday for breaching communication and privacy laws by video recording her 35-year-old ex-husband with her cellphone, without his knowledge.

According to police report, the incident occurred last Saturday when the woman took her two-year-old child to her ex-husband’s house as part of the custody agreement.

In her testimony, the woman said that she was filming her child’s father as a form of “defense,” claiming that he had exhibited violent behavior against her and attempted to kick her out of the house.

The woman also accused her ex-husband of domestic abuse and threats, as well as breaching a judicial decision, which led to his own arrest by authorities.

The woman has since been released from custody without conditions, while the man is set to face a three-member criminal court.