NEWS

Woman charged with felony for video recording ex-husband

Woman charged with felony for video recording ex-husband

A 33-year-old woman was charged with a felony on Monday for breaching communication and privacy laws by video recording her 35-year-old ex-husband with her cellphone, without his knowledge.

According to police report, the incident occurred last Saturday when the woman took her two-year-old child to her ex-husband’s house as part of the custody agreement.

In her testimony, the woman said that she was filming her child’s father as a form of “defense,” claiming that he had exhibited violent behavior against her and attempted to kick her out of the house.

The woman also accused her ex-husband of domestic abuse and threats, as well as breaching a judicial decision, which led to his own arrest by authorities.

The woman has since been released from custody without conditions, while the man is set to face a three-member criminal court.

Crime Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Twelve people charged in Crete for child sexual abuse
NEWS

Twelve people charged in Crete for child sexual abuse

Eleven arrested in Thessaloniki for illegal street trading
NEWS

Eleven arrested in Thessaloniki for illegal street trading

Former railway chief testifies in Tempe inquiry
NEWS

Former railway chief testifies in Tempe inquiry

Man faces charges over illegal arsenal 
NEWS

Man faces charges over illegal arsenal 

Former OSE deputy chief testifies in Tempe inquiry
NEWS

Former OSE deputy chief testifies in Tempe inquiry

Ex-prison warden found guilty of spying on colleagues
NEWS

Ex-prison warden found guilty of spying on colleagues