Suspended sentence for self-proclaimed “national prosecutor” in Thessaloniki

A 59-year-old man impersonating judicial and military authorities was handed 10 months suspended jail sentence in Thessaloniki on Thursday.

The man presented himself on social media as “national prosecutor” and a career military man with hunting rifles at his possession which he would use to hurt people.

His posts on Facebook came to the attention of the Greek police Cyber Crime Division which saw that the 59-year-old was part of an online group dubbed “Custodians of the Constitution.”

Appearing before court, he testified that he was the member of a “community” which claims to defend the constitution, and that membership provides him with certain “official capacities.”

A Thessaloniki court found him guilty of incitement to commit crimes, violence and breach of authority.

He was sentenced to 10 months in prison with 3 years suspension and 500 euros fine. He appealed against the decision and was released.

