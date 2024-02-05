Police prevent protesters from occupying campus, detain 18

Police officers prevented some 400 protesters from occupying the Democritus University of Thrace on Monday and proceeded to detain 18 of them.

According to police reports, the protesters, which included students, were attempting to prevent other students, as well as university staff to enter the campus law department, and subsequently prevent them from participating in written examinations.

Police say it intervened after a report was made by the university’s rectorate.

After the crowd dispersed, “the area was returned to the rectory authorities,” police said.