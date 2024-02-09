Man dies, another seriously injured after worksite accident

A 50-year-old man died as the result of a worksite accident on the island of Evia on Friday, while another man was seriously injured.

According to local media sources, the incident transpired around midday when the two men fell from a great height.

Following a call to the police, two ambulances arrived on the scene, with one taking the 50-year-old man to Halkida hospital, while the other transported the injured man to an Athens hospital.