A 27-year-old man sustained fatal injuries when his motorcycle collided with a car in Ilion, western Attica, during the early hours of Friday.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Poseidonos and Protesilaou streets. The 70-year-old driver of the car is currently hospitalized in serious condition at the Erythros Stavros (Red Cross) Hospital.

Authorities are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.