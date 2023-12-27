NEWS

Car accident near Veria claims life of 74-year-old woman

File photo.

A 74-year-old woman suffered fatal injuries when a car, driven by her 50-year-old daughter-in-law, veered off the provincial road between Veria and Sfikia in the Imathia region of northern Greece on Tuesday, plummeting into a 20-meter ravine.

Emergency crews responding to the scene extracted the lifeless body of the 74-year-old from the vehicle. The 50-year-old driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Preliminary investigations by the Veria Traffic Police suggest that the driver attempted to avoid a collision with a car driven by a 25-year-old moving in the opposite direction when she lost control and drove off the road.

