Two wildfires break out on Zakynthos island

A wildfire broke out on Sunday in the village of Kato Gerakari on the island of Zakynthos. Strong firefighting forces swiftly responded to the scene as powerful winds, reaching up to 8 Beaufort, swept through the area.

Meanwhile, the fire that erupted on Saturday in Exo Chora, Zakynthos and devoured over 65 hectares of forest land was brought under control by Sunday morning, despite challenging conditions with winds blowing at 8-9 Beaufort, as reported by imerazante.gr.

The Zakynthos-Kyllini ferry route has remained closed since Sunday morning due to the strong winds prevailing in the area.