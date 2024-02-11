NEWS

Two wildfires break out on Zakynthos island

Two wildfires break out on Zakynthos island
File photo. [InTime News]

A wildfire broke out on Sunday in the village of Kato Gerakari on the island of Zakynthos. Strong firefighting forces swiftly responded to the scene as powerful winds, reaching up to 8 Beaufort, swept through the area. 

Meanwhile, the fire that erupted on Saturday in Exo Chora, Zakynthos and devoured over 65 hectares of forest land was brought under control by Sunday morning, despite challenging conditions with winds blowing at 8-9 Beaufort, as reported by imerazante.gr. 

The Zakynthos-Kyllini ferry route has remained closed since Sunday morning due to the strong winds prevailing in the area.

Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Fire breaks outs in abandoned Athens building
NEWS

Fire breaks outs in abandoned Athens building

Fire breaks out in scrap metal recycling yard in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Fire breaks out in scrap metal recycling yard in Thessaloniki

Two dead in Viotia monastery fire
NEWS

Two dead in Viotia monastery fire

Bush fire breaks out on Kea island
NEWS

Bush fire breaks out on Kea island

Minor fire in courtyard of PM’s residence
NEWS

Minor fire in courtyard of PM’s residence

Elderly man found dead after Athens apartment fire
NEWS

Elderly man found dead after Athens apartment fire