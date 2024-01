Beehives are consumed by flames in a wooded area in Fyli, West Attica, on Tuesday. According to the Fire Department, the blaze broke out at 11.56 a.m. near the Kimisis tis Theotokou Monastery. [KOSTAS TSIRONIS/AMNA]

A bush fire broke out on the Cycladic island of Kea on Friday afternoon.

According to fire service reports, the blaze has spread across an area of sparse vegetation between towns, specifically Coressia and Ioulis, neither of which are in immediate danger.

Extinguishing efforts have been undertaken by two of the island’s volunteer fire-fighting vehicles.

Latest report indicate that winds have died down in the last hour.