Elderly man found dead after Athens apartment fire

Firefighters have found the body of an elderly man after extinguishing an apartment fire in Athens’ Neos Kosmos suburb.

The fire service stated that the blaze broke out shortly after 10 a.m. in a bedroom in the apartment.

Firefighters located the deceased 88-year-old man at the entrance to the apartment.

Seven firefighters and two fire engines attended the scene.

The authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the fire and the man’s death. [AMNA]