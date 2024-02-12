NEWS

Gunman opens fire, triggers hostage situation at shipping company HQ in Glyfada

An armed man opened fire at the headquarters of a shipping company in the suburb of Glyfada, south of Athens, resulting in the deaths of at least two people and the injury of one more, according to initial reports on Monday.

The reports indicate that the assailant, allegedly a former Egyptian employee seeking retaliation for his dismissal, is currently barricaded inside the building located on Artemisiou Street.

Though police have not officially named the company, media reports have identified it as European Navigation.

Police, members of the elite counterterrorism unit EKAM, and medics have responded to the incident, treating it as a hostage situation. Negotiations with the perpetrator are currently underway.

Fire engines and ambulances are stationed outside. As a result of the police operation, traffic in surrounding streets has been halted.

Updates on the situation will be provided as events unfold.

