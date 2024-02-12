NEWS

Student rallies against private universities continue this week

[Yiannis Liakos/Intime News]

Student associations are continuing their protests against a government bill allowing the establishment of private universities as of next year, with a new rally scheduled on Monday.

Protesters will gather outside the Education Ministry. A follow-up rally is planned for February 15.

The new bill has been submitted for public consultation for 10 days. The government wants to allow overseas universities to set up branches in Greece that would operate under the national exam system for student candidates. The branches would charge fees but operate under a nonprofit structure.

