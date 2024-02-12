42-year-old Pakistani national arrested for sexual abuse of minor with autism

A 42-year-old Pakistani national, accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy on the autism spectrum in a western Athenian district, was deemed remandable following his defense on Monday.

The 42-year-old defended himself against charges of abusing a person who was unable to resist sexual conduct, as well as sexually abusing a minor. According to reports, he denied all allegations during his interrogation.

The case came to light after the child’s mother filed a complaint, prompting immediate action by the police.

The man was arrested last Friday outside his home in Zefyri, western Attica.