NEWS

Twelve people charged in Crete for child sexual abuse

Twelve people charged in Crete for child sexual abuse
[InTime News]

Twelve people were arrested and charged of child sexual abuse in Crete, it was revealed on Monday.

After an anonymous report to local police, it was revealed that in 2022 and 2023, one of the defendants raped a 14-year old girl, while the other 11 had also committed sexual acts against her.

The testimony of the 14-year-old girl and her examination by a child psychologist revealed that one of the abusers, a 38-year old Pakistani national, had raped her.

Police had searched the 38-year-old’s Rethymno house on January 22, where they found two cellphones and a pistol cartridge.

Crime Justice Child

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Mother charged in relation to sexual abuse of daughter (6)
NEWS

Mother charged in relation to sexual abuse of daughter (6)

Police seek youths who beat boy
NEWS

Police seek youths who beat boy

Man arrested for rape of granddaughter
NEWS

Man arrested for rape of granddaughter

Suspended sentence for lawyer convicted over illegal adoptions
NEWS

Suspended sentence for lawyer convicted over illegal adoptions

Three arrested in connection with child prostitution ring
NEWS

Three arrested in connection with child prostitution ring

Teenagers face prosecutor over assault posted online
NEWS

Teenagers face prosecutor over assault posted online