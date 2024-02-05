Twelve people charged in Crete for child sexual abuse

Twelve people were arrested and charged of child sexual abuse in Crete, it was revealed on Monday.

After an anonymous report to local police, it was revealed that in 2022 and 2023, one of the defendants raped a 14-year old girl, while the other 11 had also committed sexual acts against her.

The testimony of the 14-year-old girl and her examination by a child psychologist revealed that one of the abusers, a 38-year old Pakistani national, had raped her.

Police had searched the 38-year-old’s Rethymno house on January 22, where they found two cellphones and a pistol cartridge.