Three arrested in connection with child prostitution ring

Police arrested three people in different parts of Athens on Thursday on suspicion of involvement in a child prostitution ring.

A 31-year-old woman and two men, aged 33 and 55, are suspected of pimping out children under the age of 15 and recording child sex abuse material, among other offenses.

The woman is suspected of forcing three victims, aged 15, 16 and 17, to prostitute themselves in a central Athens hotel.

The younger man is suspected of posting photographs of children online and of making them available to clients on at least 10 occasions in city center hotels.

The older man is suspected of sexually abusing two minors at his residence in exchange for money.

The alleged offences took place in 2022 and 2023.

Police seized large amounts of digital evidence during house searches.