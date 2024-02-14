Judicial system at EU tail end due to slow digitalization

The poor performance of the Greek judicial system in administering justice and all that entails for citizens’ rights, the economy and investments are, experts stress, directly related to its incomplete digitalization, lagging behind the EU and many other countries.

The issue was discussed by experts, lawyers and judges during a workshop organized on Monday by the “Network” as well as what is happening in Europe, while Justice Minister Giorgos Floridis elaborated the government’s priorities.

The head of the Piraeus Administrative Court, Dimos Chrysos, noted there is still no electronic signature for judges, so decisions are greatly delayed, as weeks or even months are required for its publication, because the judge must sign it in person. For his part, Floridis noted that even countries that emerged from the regression of USSR three decades ago, such as Latvia and Estonia, are light years ahead when it comes to digitalization.