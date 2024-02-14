NEWS

Judicial system at EU tail end due to slow digitalization

Judicial system at EU tail end due to slow digitalization

The poor performance of the Greek judicial system in administering justice and all that entails for citizens’ rights, the economy and investments are, experts stress, directly related to its incomplete digitalization, lagging behind the EU and many other countries.

The issue was discussed by experts, lawyers and judges during a workshop organized on Monday by the “Network” as well as what is happening in Europe, while Justice Minister Giorgos Floridis elaborated the government’s priorities.

The head of the Piraeus Administrative Court, Dimos Chrysos, noted there is still no electronic signature for judges, so decisions are greatly delayed, as weeks or even months are required for its publication, because the judge must sign it in person. For his part, Floridis noted that even countries that emerged from the regression of USSR three decades ago, such as Latvia and Estonia, are light years ahead when it comes to digitalization. 

Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Prosecutors want 2.5-year jail sentence for Beleri
NEWS

Prosecutors want 2.5-year jail sentence for Beleri

Criminal bar association cites serious issues with penal code bill
NEWS

Criminal bar association cites serious issues with penal code bill

Security breach at Thessaloniki courthouse was ‘quite serious,’ minister says
NEWS

Security breach at Thessaloniki courthouse was ‘quite serious,’ minister says

Explosive experts defuse a parcel bomb sent to Thessaloniki judge
NEWS

Explosive experts defuse a parcel bomb sent to Thessaloniki judge

Suspicious parcel prompts evacuation of Thessaloniki Courthouse
NEWS

Suspicious parcel prompts evacuation of Thessaloniki Courthouse

Sweeping justice reform on track
NEWS

Sweeping justice reform on track