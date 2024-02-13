Mitsotakis to farmers: ‘We are here to find solutions’

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told protesting Greek farmers that his government wants to “find solutions” to their long-standing problems but needs to consider the country’s fiscal constraints.

“I want to emphasize from the outset that we are here to find solutions and that we are coming to this meeting in a good mood as I think we have shown all this time and I believe that we can meet in a common place taking into account the justified concerns, but it will also take into account the fact that the country’s fiscal margins are specific and limited,” he said at a meeting with their representatives on Tuesday.

“Many sectors, many social groups always have requests and expectations from the government and every decision of the government must take into account the social justice,” the prime minister said at his introductory remarks.

Over the past weeks, farmers have set up roadblocks on many roads and highways in Macedonia and Thessaly.

Their demands include duty-free agricultural diesel, reduced electricity costs, subsidies on supplies and animal feed, renegotiation of the EU’s new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), full compensation for lost income, and cessation of the labeling of non-Greek produce as Greek.