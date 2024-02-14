NEWS

Two fireboats launched as part of 2.1-billion-euro investment in civil protection

Two fireboats launched as part of 2.1-billion-euro investment in civil protection

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis attended the official launch of two fireboats on Wednesday, describing it as a significant step in a 2.1-billion-euro investment in its fire service and civil protection. The two vessels were commissioned into service during a ceremony held at Piraeus Port near Athens.

“The climate crisis facing the entire planet underscores the necessity of preventative measures and investments in civil protection,” Mitsotakis said during the ceremony.

The acquisition of the fireboats is part of the Aegis program, funded by the European Union Recovery and Resilience Facility, in collaboration with the European Investment Bank.

The vessels were named in honor of fallen fire brigade officers in the line of duty: Savvas Savvaris, who lost his life battling a wildfire in Serres, Macedonia, in 2018, and Aristides Mouzakitis, who perished in a blaze in Zevgolatio near Corinth in 2017.

“It is our duty to honor the memory of these individuals by ensuring that their sacrifice is never forgotten,” Mitsotakis said.

Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Prosecutor seeks guilty verdicts over Mati fire
NEWS

Prosecutor seeks guilty verdicts over Mati fire

Two wildfires break out on Zakynthos island
NEWS

Two wildfires break out on Zakynthos island

Fire breaks outs in abandoned Athens building
NEWS

Fire breaks outs in abandoned Athens building

Fire breaks out in scrap metal recycling yard in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Fire breaks out in scrap metal recycling yard in Thessaloniki

Two dead in Viotia monastery fire
NEWS

Two dead in Viotia monastery fire

Bush fire breaks out on Kea island
NEWS

Bush fire breaks out on Kea island