NEWS

NATO chief says US needs allies after Trump suggests abandoning laggards

NATO chief says US needs allies after Trump suggests abandoning laggards
File photo.

NATO said on Wednesday that Europe had increased its spending on defense and the United States needed allies, days after former US President Donald Trump suggested that Washington might not protect countries that did not spend enough.

“I expect 18 allies to spend 2% of their GDP on defense this year,” Jens Stoltenberg said at a news conference in Brussels, adding overall military spending was set for another record year after two years of Russia’s full-fledged war against Ukraine.

The number was higher than last year, when 11 of NATO’s 31 members were expected to reach the agreed target.

Trump shocked Europeans on Saturday by implying that he would encourage Russia “to do whatever the hell they want” to NATO allies who did not spend enough.

Addressing journalists’ questions linked to the controversy around Trump’s comments ahead of a NATO ministers’ meeting, Stoltenberg said the United States knew how important the defense alliance is for its own security.

“The United States have never fought a war alone,” he said.

“The criticism we hear is not about NATO, it is about NATO allies not spending enough on NATO,” he added, saying the new hike in military spending by European allies was proof this message had been heard.

NATO’s European states would invest a combined total of $380 billion in defense this year, Stoltenberg added.

In a historic first since the end of the Cold War, Berlin will meet the 2% target this year for the first time.

The German government is allocating the equivalent of 71.8 billion euros ($76.8 billion) for defense spending in the current year through regular and special budget outlays. However, the sum of its total defense spending is classified.

In 2023, eleven allies are expected to have met the 2% target according to prior NATO estimates – Poland, the United States, Greece, Estonia, Lithuania, Finland, Romania, Hungary, Latvia, Britain and Slovakia. [Reuters]

NATO Security US

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Erdogan expects steps from US on F-16 sale for Sweden NATO accession
NEWS

Erdogan expects steps from US on F-16 sale for Sweden NATO accession

Biden, Turkey’s Erdogan discuss defense priorities during meeting
NEWS

Biden, Turkey’s Erdogan discuss defense priorities during meeting

US to move ahead with transfer of F-16 jets to Turkey
NEWS

US to move ahead with transfer of F-16 jets to Turkey

US, Turkey edge closer to deal on Sweden’s NATO membership; bargaining over F-16s
NEWS

US, Turkey edge closer to deal on Sweden’s NATO membership; bargaining over F-16s

Tsunis: Alexandroupoli key to breaking Russia’s gas monopoly
NEWS

Tsunis: Alexandroupoli key to breaking Russia’s gas monopoly

NATO presses Turkey to approve Sweden’s membership, eyes Ukraine security plan as summit looms
NEWS

NATO presses Turkey to approve Sweden’s membership, eyes Ukraine security plan as summit looms