Trial length leads to €3,000 compensation

The Council of State compensated 3,000 euros to a property owner due to prolonged trial duration, with 11 adjournments leading to a decision after five years.  

The owner sought €4.5 million from the State as three of her properties were subject to archaeological regulations, prohibiting construction. After she was vindicated, she also received €3,000.

Claiming no complexity and citing relevant case law, the owner initially requested €8,000 compensation for emotional distress due to the prolonged duration trial. 

