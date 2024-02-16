NEWS

Foreign embassies in Greece applaud marriage equality legislation

Supporters of the same-sex marriage bill, react during a rally at central Syntagma Square, in Athens, Thursday. [AP]

Twenty-eight foreign embassies accredited to Greece have jointly issued a statement applauding the enactment of legislation granting equal marriage rights to same-sex couples.

“We would like to welcome the adoption of marriage equality legislation and the recognition of same-sex families. Extending the fundamental right to marriage to same-sex couples has been an important milestone in the journey towards equality and dignity in all our countries. We celebrate this historic moment together with the people, parliament and government of Greece,” the statement said.

The statement was endorsed by the embassies of The Netherlands, Belgium, Canada, Spain, South Africa, Norway, Sweden, Argentina, Iceland, Portugal, Denmark, France, New Zealand, Uruguay, United Kingdom, Ireland, Luxembourg, United States, Colombia, Australia, Finland, Germany, Malta, Austria, Chile, Mexico, Switzerland, and Estonia.

Greece’s 300-member Parliament passed the bill in a roll call vote on Thursday night. The legislation garnered support from 254 lawmakers, with 176 voting in favor and 76 against.

LGBTQ Diplomacy Legislation Community

