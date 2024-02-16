NEWS

First same-sex marriage notice published hours after bill passed in Parliament

INTIME

Only hours after the Greek Parliament passed a bill on marriage equality on Thursday night, the first marriage notice of a same-sex couple, comprising two male partners from the Nea Smyrni suburb of Athens, was published in the Ta Nea newspaper on Friday.

The municipality of Nea Smyrni expressed its readiness to facilitate the marriage, stating in a press release that it “welcomes the expressed will of our fellow citizens to perform their marriage in accordance with the recently passed law on same-sex couples. We await the publication of the law in the Official Gazette and the possible ministerial decisions that will clarify procedural issues so that their marriage can take place with all the elements of legality, as is their wish.”

The bill was passed with the support of 176 Greek MPs from both sides of the political spectrum.

LGBTQ Legislation

