Marriage equality bill has ripple effects outside Greece

After a two-day parliamentary debate that began on Valentine’s Day, and following an occasionally fired-up political discussion that lasted for months, Greece has finally approved a landmark bill that legalizes same-sex marriage and grants adoption rights to same-sex couples.

For many Greeks who until today were denied parental and family rights, and were treated as second-class citizens for years, it is a historic day and a major victory for equality and inclusion that calls for celebration. Late on Thursday night, at Syntagma square in the heart of Athens, happy crowds had gathered outside the building of the Greek parliament, waving rainbow flags and cheering for what they deemed to be a big step for Greece’s LGBTQ+ community.

For some of the law’s most vehement opponents, including the country’s most pious and conservative factions, the development seems like pure anathema.

But the marriage equality bill which passed with the support of 176 Greek MPs from both sides of the political spectrum, and which today enjoys the backing of the majority of Greek public opinion, is likely to have ripple effects outside the limits of Greece’s borders. With the adoption of the law, Greece has become the first Orthodox Christian country to allow same-sex marriage, as well as the easternmost state in the EU to do so.

“Back in 1981 Greece was the 10th country to join the European Economic Community, breaking the mold where all countries were geographically westward,” Alex Patelis, chief economic advisor to the Greek PM and one of the marriage equality bill’s most active proponents within the government’s ranks tells Kathimerini English Edition. “Today, Greece has become the 16th country in the European Union to legislate marriage equality, and notably the very first in its Southeast,” he adds, highlighting the geographical and geopolitical dimensions of the landmark law.

One of the implications of the successful introduction of the marriage equality bill by Mitsotakis’ center-right government is that it may encourage more countries in Europe’s eastern bloc, as well as more right-wing cabinets, to follow suit and consider similar inclusive policies. The news has already created quite a buzz in Italy, which until today only recognizes civil unions for same-sex couples, as well as the Czech Republic, which is currently debating the introduction of a similar bill, emboldening proponents of LGBTQ+ equality and inspiring politicians and activists to exercise more pressure on their respective governments.

“We are currently in the third and last reading of the equal marriage bill in the Czech Parliament, and I sincerely hope today will serve as a wakeup call to our government, because New Democracy belongs to the same political family as the majority of the parties that form it,” says Krystof Stupka, a young Czech lawyer and queer rights activist. “Sadly, unlike Mitsotakis, our conservative prime minister has taken a more ideological approach to equality, and the majority of his party still opposes marriage equality. Hopefully the decision Greece has taken will show that human rights are a conservative value too,” he concludes, remaining noticeably cautious in his optimism.

Perhaps the most immediate global implication of the landmark law, however, applies to the many LGBTQ+ Greeks who live abroad, who are in same-sex partnerships with or without children, and who until recently faced multiple exclusions that rendered them invisible in the eyes of the Greek state and legal system.

“For our family, today is truly a transformative day,” says Kostas Androulakis, who left Greece for the UK in the late 90s, “when back home, there was rampant homophobia and virtually no positive representation for a gay man.” Kostas and his husband Michalis got married in London and eventually adopted two children, and roughly five years ago they attempted to register their marriage and family back in Greece. “That’s when we realized that the legal situation in Greece remained decades behind that in the UK, that it was virtually impossible for us to ever return and that our family faced multiple hurdles,” he recalls.

Following the Greek prime minister’s public commitment to legalize same-sex marriage this summer, the Greek couple decided to step into the limelight and raise awareness and support around their cause. “Our goal was to normalize LGBTQ+ families,” he says. “The marriage equality law does not cover all details, but it is a good stepping stone. Every country that has legalized same-sex marriage and adoption has gradually seen more social acceptance towards LGBTQ+ families and significantly less hate speech and violence. It is truly a turning point for Greece.”

Just weeks after the legalization of marriage equality, the couple plans to return to Greece to get both their marriage and family recognized in their homeland. “Now we can finally return, which is fantastic because we have been planning to spend more time in Greece, and we can also take care of a series of family matters, such as property and inheritance,” Kostas adds, his voice beaming with enthusiasm.

For some of the younger LGBTQ+ members of Greece’s brain drain generation, who may have left for several reasons but remain abroad partly because of the prejudice and exclusion they would face back home, the new bill may also present a chance to reconsider the prospects of their return.

”I have now been living in New York City for a little over 10 years but each time I visit Greece for vacation I find myself thinking if I could ever move back,” says Natalia Bougadeli, a 30-year old filmmaker and entrepreneur. “Until now I did not think it was possible to do so if I wanted to live authentically and have a family, as the non-inclusive legislations were a barrier. I am certain that many other young people share the same sentiment,” she adds.

Natalia believes that beyond strengthening equality and inclusion, the marriage equality bill could also bring economic benefits to Greece. “In the US, LGBTQ+-owned businesses contribute $1.7 trillion to the economy and create tens of thousands of jobs,” she claims. “I am positive that by embracing equality, Greece can attract back some of the talented and driven individuals who have previously sought opportunities abroad, something that would have a direct impact on the workforce and the economy.”