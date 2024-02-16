Rectors call for strict guarantees on non-state universities

The establishment of private universities in Greece should proceed on the basis of a well-defined institutional framework, the country’s Council of Rectors said on Friday.

Meeting via teleconference, the rectors commented on various aspects of the government’s two-pronged approach at higher education, which aims to both create departments of foreign, private universities in the country, as well as bolster the abilities of already-existing institutions.

With a strong majority, the council found “that the bill would bring about a critical change in the field of higher education, which will have serious implications for the operation of public universities.

“It will be necessary to establish a modern and flexible operational framework which will reduce bureaucracy and simplify procedures, while ensuring transparency and accountability,” the dons said.

As to the establishment of private universities, “it will be necessary to establish a clear institutional framework, which will set conditions while considering academic, social, and zoning matters. If they are to operate, a series of strict guarantees must be made, in order to upgrade the quality of studies overall,” the rectors concluded.