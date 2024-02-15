Prosecutor to investigate university server outage

The Athens Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation on Thursday into a server outage at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens on Monday, which prevented students from completing online examinations.

Initially expecting a report from the university’s administration, prosecutors intervened ex officio to conduct a criminal preliminary investigation.

The objective is to ascertain the extent of the damage and identify individuals who had access to the university’s information system.

As part of the preliminary examination, the cybercrime unit of the Greek Police, supervised by a prosecutor, will conduct an administrative inquiry under oath, during which representatives of the rector’s authorities will provide statements.