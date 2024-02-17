NEWS

TV crew finds decomposed body on Karpathos beach

A TV crew filming for a series called “Wild Greece” discovered a badly decomposed body on the small island of Saria, north of Karpathos, on Friday.

Presenters, who were accompanied by local nature protection officers and coast guard when they arrived on the island, noticed the washed up on Palatia beach.

Local media said Syrian identification documents were found on the body, suggesting that the remains are those of a migrant.

The port authorities in Diafani, in Karpathos, said the body is that of a man, who was wearing brown trousers with a black belt, a black tracksuit top, shoes without laces and double woollen socks.

The body is to be transported to the Dodecanese forensic services department, where an autopsy will be conducted and DNA samples extracted.

Migration

