NEWS

Migrants hidden in truck stopped in Igoumenitsa

Greek authorities have apprehended two undocumented migrants from Iraq, aged 23 and 26, in the northwestern port of Igoumenitsa as they attempted to travel to Italy concealed within a freight truck. 

Additionally, a 52-year-old suspected smuggler, also from Iraq, has been detained in connection with the same incident.

According to Kathimerini, authorities had been surveilling the suspect as he journeyed from Athens to Trikala in central Greece to collect the two migrants before they were concealed within the truck. Subsequently, coast guard officers discovered the migrants hidden inside specially designed compartments of the Italy-bound truck in Igoumenitsa.

The migrants told coast guard officials that they had each paid €7,000 to be transported to Italy. The truck driver was also taken into custody.

Migration

