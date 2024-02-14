NEWS

40 migrants found on Gavdos beach

File photo.

Forty irregular migrants who landed on the beach of Trypiti on the island of Gavdos, south of Crete, were found by the coast guard on Tuesday. 

They were scheduled to be transported to Sfakia, on Crete’s southern coast, on Wednesday. 

According to local reports, the boat had sailed from Egypt. There was no information available regarding their health condition.

In 2023, 41,561 individuals arrived in Greece by sea, a significant increase from the 12,758 recorded in 2022, as reported by UNHCR, the UN refugee agency.

Migration

