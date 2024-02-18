NEWS

Motive behind shipping firm murders still unclear

Motive behind shipping firm murders still unclear

In the aftermath of the triple homicide at the offices of the European Navigation shipping firm in Glyfada, southern Athens, last Monday, the motive of the perpetrator, Aristides el Burai, has yet to be clarified. The 76-year-old Egyptian national shot and killed the company’s owner, Maria Karnesi, its managing director, Antonis Vlassakis, and ship captain Ilias Koukoularis, before killing himself.

The motive may emerge from the lifting of privacy on his mobile phone and the statements of family members.

Financial disputes do not at this stage appear to have been the motive as it was revealed that the killer, who worked for the ship-owning family for decades, allegedly had almost 2 million euros in banks in Switzerland and Greece. In addition, the company issued a statement on Tuesday specifying that it had terminated his employment last March, paying him 75,000 euros in compensation.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
14-year-old arrested for child pornography
NEWS

14-year-old arrested for child pornography

Father and 15-year-old son of Amish-like family living off-grid arrested
NEWS

Father and 15-year-old son of Amish-like family living off-grid arrested

Driver busts through toll booth barriers during migrant smuggling pursuit
NEWS

Driver busts through toll booth barriers during migrant smuggling pursuit

Court intervenes to remove minors from ‘Amish’ family living in tunnel
NEWS

Court intervenes to remove minors from ‘Amish’ family living in tunnel

Thessaloniki police arrest 70-year-old woman with trove of ancient artifacts and religious icons
NEWS

Thessaloniki police arrest 70-year-old woman with trove of ancient artifacts and religious icons

Bomb hoax temporarily shuts streets around Parliament
NEWS

Bomb hoax temporarily shuts streets around Parliament