Thessaloniki police arrest 70-year-old woman with trove of ancient artifacts and religious icons

A 70-year-old woman was arrested on Saturday by officers of the police’s Department of Cultural Heritage and Antiquities in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, after ancient objects and religious icons were found at her workplace and home.

Police found and confiscated 52 pieces of pottery, 10 of which are believed to date to the 4th century BC, and the rest from the Byzantine period before 1453.

Officers also seized 24 religious icons and other religious artifacts.