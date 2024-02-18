NEWS

Thessaloniki police arrest 70-year-old woman with trove of ancient artifacts and religious icons

Thessaloniki police arrest 70-year-old woman with trove of ancient artifacts and religious icons
File photo.

A 70-year-old woman was arrested on Saturday by officers of the police’s Department of Cultural Heritage and Antiquities in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, after ancient objects and religious icons were found at her workplace and home.

Police found and confiscated 52 pieces of pottery, 10 of which are believed to date to the 4th century BC, and the rest from the Byzantine period before 1453.

Officers also seized 24 religious icons and other religious artifacts.

Thessaloniki Crime Archaeology

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Suspected antiquities smuggler arrested
NEWS

Suspected antiquities smuggler arrested

Thirty important antiquities returned from US to Greece
CULTURE

Thirty important antiquities returned from US to Greece

Pair arrested for illegal possession of antiquities
NEWS

Pair arrested for illegal possession of antiquities

Please return if found: British Museum seeks help to recover missing treasures
NEWS

Please return if found: British Museum seeks help to recover missing treasures

Police seize 31 antiquities from criminal gang
NEWS

Police seize 31 antiquities from criminal gang

Man arrested in Rhodope for possession of looted antiquities
NEWS

Man arrested in Rhodope for possession of looted antiquities