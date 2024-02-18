NEWS

Driver busts through toll booth barriers during migrant smuggling pursuit

A 20-year-old foreign national was arrested in Thessaloniki in the early hours of Sunday for migrant smuggling. 

During routine police checks on the Thessaloniki National Road, a vehicle, driven by the accused, sped excessively in an attempt to evade inspection breaking toll barriers at three toll booths.

Despite attempting to flee, the suspect was apprehended with the assistance of Kozani Police Directorate officers.

After the apprehension, the police discovered the driver was attempting to smuggle undocumented migrants and did not have a valid driver’s license. 

Police confiscated the vehicle and 300 euros in cash.

The suspect will face charges presented by Thessaloniki Immigration Management Department officers and be brought before the appropriate prosecutor.

Crime Migration

