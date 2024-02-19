NEWS

Unknown group claims responsibility for failed bombing attempt at Thessaloniki courthouse

A previously unknown terrorist group identifying themselves as “Armed Response” has claimed responsibility for the failed bombing attempt at the Thessaloniki courthouse in northern Greece last week.

In a statement posted on an anarchist website, the group declared their involvement and issued threats against all judicial officials, asserting that despite the unsuccessful attempt, “our bullets will find the target, not only aimed at judicial officials.”

An envelope containing explosives was addressed to the president of the Court of Appeal. The device was defused by a bomb disposal unit before it could be detonated, and it was subsequently transported intact to forensic laboratories.

According to reports, the president of the Court of Appeal has previously received threats from convicted criminals. The Thessaloniki courthouse was targeted in a terrorist attack back in 2010.

