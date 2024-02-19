NEWS

Mitsotakis to meet UN refugee chief

File photo.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is scheduled to meet with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, on Monday at 5 p.m. at Maximos Mansion.

The meeting comes amidst humanitarian concerns regarding Israel’s full-scale military operations in Gaza.

Earlier on Monday, Grandi held talks with Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis. Their discussion was followed by a signing ceremony for the Seat Agreement between Greece and the UN Refugee Agency, which regulates the operational status of the UNHCR office in Greece.

Subsequently, Gerapetritis and Grandi jointly inaugurated an exhibition featuring archival material from the early years of cooperation between Greece and the UNHCR.

