NEWS

Minister unveils plan for paid afternoon surgeries

Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis unveiled a plan on Monday for the introduction of paid afternoon surgeries within Greece’s National Health System (ESY), emphasizing that a decision to initiate their operation is imminent.

“We are providing an additional option for individuals who are willing to pay a reasonable cost for expedited surgery,” he said, adding that afternoon surgeries will be carried out transparently and at a significantly lower cost compared to the private sector.

Georgiadis clarified that hospitals have been tasked with gathering information regarding the availability and interest of their staff. The decision regarding the implementation of afternoon surgeries will be made collaboratively by the clinics and hospital administration, he said.

Addressing concerns, Georgiadis clarified that the plan does not involve the privatization of the system. “We are not privatizing ESY. It would be foolish to suggest that we do not need it. Our objective is to strengthen the ESY and uphold its public character,” he said.

Health

