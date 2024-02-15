Deaths from flu, covid rose to 48 last week

Deaths from flu and covid rose to 48 last week, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) reported on Thursday, with an average age of 85.

Of the deceased, 40 were infected with Covid-19, while eight were infected with flu.

EODY says that overall, the number of people admitted to hospital as a result of the respiratory diseases decreased, as well as the number of people who needed intensive care, even though an excess of 10% of tests return positive results for the flu.

Regarding Covid-19, the overall number of infections has declined, and a 40% decline was noted compared to average weekly admissions over the past four weeks, and the number of intubated patients being treated for Covid-19 has also decreased to 34.

EODY further reports that 118 people have been hospitalized and received intensive care for the flu since Autumn, and that 45 of them have since died. During the same period, 397 strains of influenza were identified, of which 392 (99%) were type A, and five (1%) were type B.