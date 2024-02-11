Plan for 50,000 free surgeries for those on waiting lists

The Health Ministry has announced a plan to pay for some 50,000 operations that have been pending at the National Health System in afternoon surgeries.

The plan will apply for patients who have been on a waiting list the longest – in some cases over a year – and will be financed with funds from the EU Recovery and Resilience Fund. The surgeries are set to start in April.

The aim is to encourage doctors to raise the number of afternoon surgeries, but also to reduce the long waiting times, which have also intensified due to the pandemic. There are currently 102,634 surgeries pending across the country, with the most common procedures being cataract removal, knee replacement, cholecystectomy, hip replacement, and tonsillectomy.