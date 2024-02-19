NEWS

Elderly siblings found deceased in home following fire

Two elderly siblings, an 84-year-old man and an 89-year-old woman, were found dead after a fire erupted in their home in Nafpaktos, western Greece. 

Their bodies were discovered on the bedroom floor by a caretaker who promptly alerted the Police and Fire Department.

During the investigation, police found a bottle of medical alcohol and a lighter in the bedroom. According to authorities, the bodies exhibited burns, while the fire had consumed the bed and bedding.

A forensic examination of the exact causes of the siblings’ deaths is to be conducted in Patras, Peloponnese.

