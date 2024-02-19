Traffic measures ahead of farmers’ rally in downtown Athens

Police will implement emergency traffic measures as thousands of farmers from different parts of the country descend on the Greek capital in their tractors on Tuesday.

The tractors, escorted by police patrol cars, will follow a specific route into Athens both from Kastro, Boeotia and Megara, Attica, where they are expected to gather before heading to the center. Once in the city, they will remain in a designated area at Syntagma Square in downtown Athens for up to 24 hours.

Additionally, a pre-gathering is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Omonia Square on Tuesday, followed by a march towards Syntagma Square at 6:30 p.m. Traffic on streets around the two squares will be temporarily suspended.

On national highways, tractors, heading towards Athens from Monday, occupy one traffic lane and are accompanied by police vehicles.

The mass descent of farmers from across Greece to the capital marks the climax of their protests. Their demands include lower fuel and agricultural material costs, reduced electricity expenses, and a renegotiation of the EU’s new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis initially expressed opposition to their arrival in the capital with tractors, suggesting the use of cars and buses instead. However, the government ultimately opted not to exacerbate tensions, allowing the tractor protest to proceed unhindered – a tactic seen in other European capitals during farmers’ protests.

The government expects that after the rally in Athens, mobilizations will ease. Farmers continue to garner significant support from the public, with surveys indicating that approximately 70% of Greeks stand in solidarity with their cause.