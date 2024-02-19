PM says govt has ‘nothing more to offer’ to farmers

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in an interview on the Greek TV channel STAR on Monday, stated that there is nothing more the government could do to meet farmers’ demands ahead of Tuesday’s farmers’ mobilization in downtown Athens.

“We have nothing more to offer. I believe the farmers recognize this as well and are well aware that the government has already exceeded their expectations,” Mitsotakis said.

During the interview, Mitsotakis acknowledged Tuesday’s planned mass farmers’ tractor demonstration as symbolic.

“Many social groups protest in Syntagma Square, so why shouldn’t farmers have the right to do so? I believe this will happen in coordination with the police, and I urge participating farmers to maintain open communication to minimize disruptions,” he stated.

Reflecting on past interactions with farmers, Mitsotakis noted their relatively measured protests, attributing it to government responsiveness to their justified demands, including regulatory adjustments regarding the Special Consumption Tax on agricultural diesel.

As protests loom, the Prime Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to sustainable solutions and ongoing dialogue with agricultural stakeholders.

Regarding the issue of inflation, Mitsotakis emphasized the steep rise in prices and inflation as the citizens’ primary concern.

“We cannot ignore that prices today are much higher than they were three years ago, and we must strive harder,” he added.

“The structural problem inflation poses can only be addressed through steady and sustainable increases in wages and disposable income,” he said, noting that the minimum wage is expected to exceed 800 euros. “I remind you of our commitment to reach €950 by the end of the four-year term,” highlighted the Prime Minister.