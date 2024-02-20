Opposition walks out of parliamentary probe on Tempe train tragedy

MPs from three opposition parties have walked out of the parliamentary committee probing the Tempe train disaster after accusing ruling New Democracy of trying to engineer a “cover-up” and acquit those responsible.

“Our continued presence and participation in the procedures of the investigating committee would lend legitimacy to the ruling majority’s predetermined decision to acquit … those responsible for the crime at Tempe … We will not consent to the cover-up of a national crime of such magnitude,” the four main opposition SYRIZA MPs said upon quitting the committee.

They accused the committee chair of adopting an “insulting and contemptuous manner” and noted the majority’s refusal to summon key witnesses and request documents.

MPs from socialist PASOK also walked out, accusing New Democracy MPs of “leading the operation of the committee to an impasse.”

MPs from the far-right Spartans accused the government was turning the parliamentary investigation into a “grand fiasco,” citing problems with the testimony of the former transport minister while also complaining that key witnesses had not been called to testify.

The head-on collision occurred late on 28 February 2023, when a northbound passenger train was mistakenly routed onto the southbound track used by an oncoming cargo train. Fifty-seven passengers died, including both train drivers.