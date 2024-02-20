Mitsotakis visiting India as Athens, Delhi ties deepen

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is paying an official visit to India on Wednesday aiming to maintain the dynamic and increasingly regular cooperation between Athens and New Delhi, with an agenda focused on the geopolitical situation and synergies in business, migration and defense.

Mitsotakis will meet with his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, in New Delhi on Wednesday morning, followed by extensive talks between the two countries’ officials.

He will also be the guest of honor and keynote speaker at the 9th edition of the Raisina Dialogue, India’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics.

The key project framing the relationship between Greece and India is the planned India, Middle East, Europe Corridor (IMEC), providing for the commercial interconnection of India with Europe.