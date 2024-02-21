NEWS

Probe into children’s charity founder Father Antonios reinstated

Probe into children’s charity founder Father Antonios reinstated
[InTime News]

Judges returned the case file against Father Antonios Papanikolaou, the founder of the Ark of the World children’s charity, which is under investigation for child abuse and financial crimes, to the investigator on Wednesday, requesting further interrogations to be conducted.

The Council of Misdemeanors ordered the judicial officer handling the case not to close the inquiry and conduct further interrogations in a particular direction before ruling on the case against the clergyman.

The Judicial Council members decided the investigator should obtain additional testimony from Father Antonios regarding allegations of abuse against a 19-year-old who, at the time, was under 14, and who resided in an Ark of the World facility.

Additionally, they request statements from the 19-year-old’s two siblings, to whom the victim had allegedly disclosed events occurring while he was a minor residing in the shelter, with Father Antonios as the perpetrator. The two siblings appear not to have provided testimony at any stage of the investigation.

The case investigator had completed the investigation, and the case file had been submitted for review by the Council of Misdemeanors.

The prosecutor in charge has requested the referral of the Ark of the World founder to the Mixed Jury Court for criminal offenses of abusing a minor under 14 and a minor over 14 years of age.

Charity

