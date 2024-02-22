Ex-SYRIZA chief steps into turmoil with call for fresh confidence vote

Former SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras intervened into the ongoing party turmoil on Thursday, criticizing the party’s course and challenging the new SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis to call for a fresh vote of confidence from the party members.

“I cannot remain silent, nor can I attend a conference that has been scheduled to ignore critical issues in the name of superficial optimism,” he said in a sudden intervention comes hours before the beginning of the Party Congress, which he noted that he won’t attend.

The former PM criticized Kasselakis’ recent request for a carte blanche and the commitment to remain party leader until the national elections, no matter how the party performs in the upcoming European Parliament elections in June.

He “is reportedly asking for a blank check for three years, regardless of the outcome of the European elections, thus taking defeat as a given and ignoring its consequences. While others disagree behind the scenes, but are silently waiting for the electoral failure to come, so that they can blame him.”

Tsipras noted that Kasselakis “was elected without being able to formulate his positions and his plan in detail.” So, he added, in order “to lead the party in the upcoming election battle, it must be clear that he has, at this crucial moment, the confidence of the majority.”

He emphasized that this vote should come from the party members, who initially elected Kasselakis president, rather than from the Political Secretariat.

The former party leader criticized the recent departures of 11 parliamentary MPs from SYRIZA and the formation of a new parliamentary group called ‘New Left,’ “The defeated in the internal party elections have already left the party, having lost the leadership battle, not caring if the winner of the fragmentation is our political opponent.”