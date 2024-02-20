FM Gerapetritis: Greece wants to become India’s gateway to the EU

Greece hopes to become an integral part of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor and to be India’s gateway to the European Union, Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis said on Tuesday during his visit in New Delhi.



This ambitious connectivity project will “enhance the strategic importance of the regions involved, both economically and from a geopolitical aspect, while promoting peace and stability,” Gerapetritis said in comments during India Europe Business and Sustainability Conclave.



Gerapetritis is in India ahead of a visit by the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday, accompanied by a business delegation of 100 Greek entrepreneurs seeking to explore the prospects for collaboration and cooperation. He greeted the Confederation of Indian Industry conclave, along with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, after their bilateral meeting.



During the meeting with his Indian counterpart, Gerapetritis underlined the great opportunities for collaboration of the two countries in facing challenges, including the Red Sea crisis’ repercussion on security in international shipping. The IMEC offers great opportunities for closer ties between Greece and India through the Middle East, he added.



The Indian FM said the strategic relationship is important, as both countries can work to resolve regional challenges and search for corridors connecting the markets of India, the Pacific, and Europe.



The Indian minister showed particular interest in learning more about plans for the transport of ‘green’ hydrogen and also reviewed with Gerapetritis the possibility of promoting peace and stability in the entire Middle East by linking India with Europe through Greece.



[AMNA]