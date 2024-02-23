Fresh SYRIZA leadership battle on the cards

Main opposition SYRIZA is entering a new leadership race in the wake of developments triggered by an intervention of its former leader Alexis Tsipras suggesting the incumbent Stefanos Kasselakis must renew his mandate with the party base.

However, an unfazed Kasselakis did not refrain from picking up the gauntlet on Thursday’s opening day of the SYRIZA Congress. “I am ready. Let’s get done with the minor [issues] in order to face the major [ones], [Prime Minister Kyriakos] Mitsotakis’ right wing. Find me an opponent. Find me an opponent and let’s go,” he said.

“Those who believe I was planted into SYRIZA’s leadership, they will see my roots. I appeal to my roots: SYRIZA’s members and people,” he said earlier.

Kasselakis, a 35-year-old businessman without prior political experience, was surprisingly elected leader of the main opposition party in September 2023. Denouncing those challenging his leadership within the party, he said he will not be a “president under a deadline.” “I will be judged – and very harshly – in the first national elections.”

Tsipras sharply criticized Kasselakis, the opposition within the party and the members who left to form the New Left, warning that SYRIZA was “being led into a vacuum.” At the same time, the former prime minister dismissed scenarios that he is preparing his return.

Tsipras rebuked Kasselakis over his recent request for carte blanche and his commitment to retaining party leadership until the next national elections, irrespective of the outcome of the upcoming European Parliament elections in June.

“He appears to be demanding a three-year carte blanche, regardless of the European election results, thus assuming defeat as inevitable and disregarding its repercussions.” Tsipras argued, adding that “to lead the party into the forthcoming election battle, it must be clear that he commands the majority’s confidence at this critical juncture.” He stressed that this mandate should emanate from the party members who originally elected Kasselakis as president, rather than from the Political Secretariat.