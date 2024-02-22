Poll: ND continues to dominate voting intentions

The ruling New Democracy party maintains a sizable lead over PASOK and SYRIZA, according to a new opinion poll.

Estimated vote intention – after eliminating blank and invalid votes and declared no-shows – gives center-right New Democracy 36.5% of the vote, ahead of socialist PASOK (14.9%), left-wing SYRIZA (13.%), the Communist Party (8.7%) and far-right Greek Solution (8.0%).

A month earlier, in a poll by the same research firm, Metron Analysis, New Democracy led with 35.2%, followed by PASOK (13.7%), SYRIZA (12.1%), the Communist Party (10.3%) and Greek Solution (8.2%).

In this month’s poll, far-right, religious party Niki gets 4.9% of estimated votes (from 2.8% in January), left-wing Freedom Sailing 4.0% (3.1%), leftist MeRa25 2.7% (2.5%), New Left 2.5% (3.0%) and far-right Spartans 2.0% (3.2%).

Inflation remains the most important issue of concern for respondent, followed by the state of the economy in general, with unemployment and crime lagging significantly. On inflation, the government’s efforts are disavowed by 72% of respondents, versus 13% who approve. Almost exactly negative (73% to 12%) is the judgment on the government’s record on crime.

On same-sex marriage, 60% approve versus 38% who disapprove, although 66% disapprove of same-sex couples’ right to adopt children (32% approve).